Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Dril-Quip worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.1% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

