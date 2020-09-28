Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 345,187 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 317.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 215,271 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

NUS opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,988. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

