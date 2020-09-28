6,758 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in ExlService by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

