California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 190,589 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,589 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 195.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV opened at $21.09 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.