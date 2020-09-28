Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 324 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 253.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 317.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

