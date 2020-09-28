Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $67,000 Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diodes were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diodes by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 230.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $195,692.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,191.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,974 shares of company stock worth $12,521,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

