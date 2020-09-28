Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,845 shares of company stock worth $581,815 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTLA opened at $21.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

