Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 39,013 Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $9.15 on Monday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

