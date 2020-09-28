Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,619 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.97 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

