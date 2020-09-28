Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Independent Bank Group worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,524,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $42.47 on Monday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

