Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IBTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.