Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total transaction of $12,197,674.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $420.20 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $452.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.86.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

