Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,757,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,988,000 after buying an additional 139,580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,065,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

