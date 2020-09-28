Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 277.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $568,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $63,544,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,888,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

