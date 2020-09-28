Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 277.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $568,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $63,544,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,888,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,619 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,619 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc
Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc
Independent Bank Group Inc Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Independent Bank Group Inc Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc
Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Independent Bank Group Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co.
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co.
Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report