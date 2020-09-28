22,154 Shares in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ArcBest by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $30.14 on Monday. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $766.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

