Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 705,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,002,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,338,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 869,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.17 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

