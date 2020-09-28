Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,165 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP opened at $57.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.