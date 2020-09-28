Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,215 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,215 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Walker & Dunlop worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,820.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

