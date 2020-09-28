Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,835 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $218.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $278.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $61,553.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,189.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

