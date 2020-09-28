Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,063. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $52.16 on Monday. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

