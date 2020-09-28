Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,036 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

