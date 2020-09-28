Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,639 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

