Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter valued at $19,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after purchasing an additional 190,624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.