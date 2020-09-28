Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50,801 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,305 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $20.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

