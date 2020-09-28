Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Cubic worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cubic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cubic by 4,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:CUB opened at $58.63 on Monday. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

