Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.39% of NOW worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 89.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NOW by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NOW by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. NOW Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

