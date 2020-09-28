Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after buying an additional 206,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after buying an additional 191,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $116.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

