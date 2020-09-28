Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 8,537 Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NGVT opened at $48.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.