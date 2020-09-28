Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.53 Million Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,435 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Discovery Communications worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,089,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,995,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 998,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 765,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discovery Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

