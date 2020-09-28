$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.46 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $21.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $26.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.61.

PYPL stock opened at $187.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.19. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $219.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

