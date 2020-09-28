Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 21,100 TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,387,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,212,000 after purchasing an additional 507,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,494,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

