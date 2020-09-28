Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Cabot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

