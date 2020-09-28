Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $421,000 Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 693.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,895 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

NYSE SAIL opened at $37.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 939.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at $48,636,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

