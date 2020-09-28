Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFS. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.