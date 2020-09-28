Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,515 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 72.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,596 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $138,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $53.24 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

