Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 65,080 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,080 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

