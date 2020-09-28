Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Triton International worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Triton International Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Triton International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

