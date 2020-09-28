Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Select Medical worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 946.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

