Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 31,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.89.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.