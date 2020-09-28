Jane Street Group LLC Sells 80,722 Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,722 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of TYO stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

