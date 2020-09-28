Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,583 shares of company stock valued at $71,545,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $238.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

