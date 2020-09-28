Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Universal worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Universal during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Universal by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Universal by 55.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Universal by 22.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of UVV opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Universal Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

