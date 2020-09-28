Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,645.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.