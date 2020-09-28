Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $58,000 Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meredith were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at $19,552,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Meredith by 2,910.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 305,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meredith by 95.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 302,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Meredith by 42.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.68. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.33). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.