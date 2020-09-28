Jane Street Group LLC Invests $252,000 in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the first quarter worth approximately $8,460,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 290,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 95.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 290,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the second quarter worth approximately $10,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $30,171.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,012 shares of company stock worth $3,080,553 and have sold 47,593 shares worth $2,138,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Vapotherm Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $641.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

