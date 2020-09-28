Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 72,315 Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Select Interior Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIC. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 426,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 105.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Leo William Jr. Varner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 95,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $559,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 224,528 shares of company stock worth $1,310,325.

Shares of NYSE:SIC opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

