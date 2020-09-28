Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,270 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

