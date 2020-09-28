Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $81,000 in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. Cowen downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Gogo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $764.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver acquired 2,606,359 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

