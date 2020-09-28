Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after buying an additional 183,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of NWN opened at $44.32 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.