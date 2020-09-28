Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 59.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GlobalSCAPE were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSB. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GlobalSCAPE by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter.

GSB opened at $9.48 on Monday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

